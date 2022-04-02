AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Evelo Biosciences were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EVLO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,325,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,601,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 12,716 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Evelo Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Belvedere Trading LLC grew its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 810.1% during the 3rd quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 137,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 157,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,744,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.32.

NASDAQ:EVLO opened at $3.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. Evelo Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $17.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.67 and a 200 day moving average of $6.38. The company has a market capitalization of $180.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.66.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.07. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, EDP2939 for inflammation, and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

