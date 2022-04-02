AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNEX. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its position in StoneX Group by 30.5% during the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 741,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,861,000 after purchasing an additional 173,190 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its position in StoneX Group by 115.8% during the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 65,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 35,200 shares during the last quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC increased its position in StoneX Group by 65.2% during the third quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 66,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 26,319 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in StoneX Group by 451.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 18,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 14,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in StoneX Group by 200.3% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 14,148 shares during the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

In related news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $440,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Diego Rotsztain purchased 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.24 per share, with a total value of $49,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,899 shares of company stock valued at $943,279. Company insiders own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group stock opened at $75.51 on Friday. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.31 and a 52-week high of $77.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.94 and a 200-day moving average of $68.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.81. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 15.78%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

StoneX Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.