Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

WMS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Advanced Drainage Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group started coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $149.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.60.

Shares of WMS stock opened at $120.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.28 and a beta of 1.35. Advanced Drainage Systems has a fifty-two week low of $100.03 and a fifty-two week high of $138.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.15). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The company had revenue of $715.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

