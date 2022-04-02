Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AMIGY. HSBC raised shares of Admiral Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,950 ($38.64) to GBX 2,630 ($34.45) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an underweight rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Admiral Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,337.56.

Get Admiral Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:AMIGY opened at $33.53 on Tuesday. Admiral Group has a 12 month low of $31.47 and a 12 month high of $51.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.50.

Admiral Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the business of sale and underwriting of private car insurance. It operates through the following segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. The UK Insurance segment consists of the underwriting of car insurance and other products that supplement the car insurance policy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.