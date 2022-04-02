Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AMIGY. HSBC raised shares of Admiral Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,950 ($38.64) to GBX 2,630 ($34.45) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an underweight rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Admiral Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,337.56.
OTCMKTS:AMIGY opened at $33.53 on Tuesday. Admiral Group has a 12 month low of $31.47 and a 12 month high of $51.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.50.
Admiral Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the business of sale and underwriting of private car insurance. It operates through the following segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. The UK Insurance segment consists of the underwriting of car insurance and other products that supplement the car insurance policy.
