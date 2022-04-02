Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.35% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Adecoagro S.A. operates as an agricultural company in South America, with operations in Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay. The Company is engaged in farming crops and other agricultural products, cattle and dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production and land transformation. Adecoagro S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

AGRO has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised Adecoagro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adecoagro in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE AGRO opened at $12.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.90. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.11. Adecoagro has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $12.67.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $312.76 million during the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 11.83%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adecoagro will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGRO. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 871.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,881 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Adecoagro during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Adecoagro during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adecoagro during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. 58.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as in sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, peanut, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

