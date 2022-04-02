Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $16.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 0.45. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.26 and a 52-week high of $30.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.69.

Aclaris Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACRS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.82% and a negative net margin of 1,343.96%. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 27,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $426,762.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neal Walker sold 56,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $895,780.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,674 shares of company stock worth $1,526,797 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments: Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

