Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engine NO. 1 LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 44,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,247,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 64,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,786,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $718,796,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 48,675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,178,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock traded up $3.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $340.64. 2,090,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,810,385. The firm has a market cap of $215.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.62. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $276.88 and a 1-year high of $417.37.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.11%.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total transaction of $2,208,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total value of $147,105.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.03.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

