Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Accenture by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 625.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total value of $746,301.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.03.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $340.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $327.79 and its 200-day moving average is $349.62. The stock has a market cap of $215.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $276.88 and a twelve month high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.11%.

About Accenture (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.