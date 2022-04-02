Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AXDX. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.42.

Accelerate Diagnostics stock opened at $1.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $98.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.91. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $9.42.

Accelerate Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:AXDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.03 per share, for a total transaction of $403,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.93 per share, with a total value of $49,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 217,138 shares of company stock worth $879,714. 45.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 26,560 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,295,000 after buying an additional 24,718 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 248.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 47,113 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 201.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 25,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 4,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

