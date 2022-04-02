ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ACAD. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 18th. HC Wainwright raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.04.

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $25.56 on Thursday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $15.68 and a 12 month high of $27.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.76. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -24.34 and a beta of 0.54.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 34.67% and a negative return on equity of 29.79%. The company had revenue of $130.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $93,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $35,723.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,042 shares of company stock valued at $167,600. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,081.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $167,000. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

