Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.02.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of ACHC stock opened at $67.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Acadia Healthcare has a 12-month low of $50.07 and a 12-month high of $68.65.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $593.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 48.6% in the third quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 45,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 14,733 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 10.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 29.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 15.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 640,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,832,000 after purchasing an additional 87,653 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 1.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

