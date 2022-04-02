Abrdn (LON:ABDN) PT Lowered to GBX 225 at Morgan Stanley

Abrdn (LON:ABDN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from GBX 271 ($3.55) to GBX 225 ($2.95) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Abrdn from GBX 245 ($3.21) to GBX 210 ($2.75) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.95) price target on shares of Abrdn in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Abrdn from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 235 ($3.08) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Abrdn in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Abrdn to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 285 ($3.73) to GBX 260 ($3.41) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 259.38 ($3.40).

LON:ABDN opened at GBX 213.90 ($2.80) on Tuesday. Abrdn has a 52 week low of GBX 164.80 ($2.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 300.40 ($3.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 7.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 217.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 237.49. The firm has a market cap of £4.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a GBX 7.30 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Abrdn’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.32%.

In other Abrdn news, insider Jonathan Asquith acquired 50,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 196 ($2.57) per share, with a total value of £99,695.40 ($130,593.92). Also, insider Stephanie Bruce bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 199 ($2.61) per share, for a total transaction of £79,600 ($104,270.37). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 100,483 shares of company stock worth $19,987,792.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

