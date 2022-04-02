Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ABEO opened at $0.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.56. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $2.04.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABEO. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $849,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 4,299.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,177,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,116 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 242.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,815,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,445 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors own 27.03% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

