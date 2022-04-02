Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports.
Shares of NASDAQ ABEO opened at $0.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.56. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $2.04.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.83.
About Abeona Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.