Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Shares of NYSE:AAN opened at $20.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $624.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.04. Aaron’s has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $37.49.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $444.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.85 million. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 5.96%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aaron’s will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Aaron’s by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after acquiring an additional 8,666 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Aaron’s by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,456,000 after acquiring an additional 13,762 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Aaron’s by 146.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 217,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,949,000 after acquiring an additional 128,896 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Aaron’s by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 191,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after acquiring an additional 38,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Aaron’s by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

