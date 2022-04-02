96,481 Shares in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 96,481 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,112,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in MSCI by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in MSCI by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 293.8% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $516.00 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $428.97 and a one year high of $679.85. The firm has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.31 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $511.58 and its 200-day moving average is $578.25.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.01). MSCI had a negative return on equity of 256.92% and a net margin of 35.53%. The company had revenue of $549.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 47.82%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on MSCI in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $533.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MSCI in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MSCI in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $573.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $610.57.

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Â- Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

