9,560 Shares in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) Purchased by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 9,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Anika Therapeutics by 222.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 21,855 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Anika Therapeutics by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 12,181 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ANIK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Anika Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens lowered Anika Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barrington Research lowered Anika Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Anika Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

Shares of Anika Therapeutics stock opened at $25.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.62. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.21 and a 52 week high of $48.37. The company has a market capitalization of $368.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.93 and a beta of 1.14.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.85 million. Anika Therapeutics had a net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David Colleran acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.65 per share, with a total value of $39,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffery S. Thompson acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,320.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 15,600 shares of company stock worth $394,892 over the last quarter. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, soft tissue repair, and bone preserving joint technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

