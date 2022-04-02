$94.56 Million in Sales Expected for HashiCorp, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that HashiCorp, Inc. (NYSE:HCP – Get Rating) will announce sales of $94.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for HashiCorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $94.00 million and the highest is $95.30 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HashiCorp will report full year sales of $419.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $418.00 million to $420.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $544.12 million, with estimates ranging from $538.10 million to $547.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover HashiCorp.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on HashiCorp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

HCP stock opened at $54.00 on Friday. HashiCorp has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $102.95.

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

