883 Shares in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Purchased by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 149.2% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Ecolab by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ECL. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Boenning Scattergood lowered Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Edward Jones upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.00.

ECL opened at $180.37 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $154.85 and a one year high of $238.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.64 billion, a PE ratio of 46.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $177.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.17%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

