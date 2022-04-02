878 Shares in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) Acquired by McDonald Partners LLC

McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HYLB. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $616,000. Performa Ltd US LLC bought a new stake in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $872,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.7% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 137,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,505,000 after buying an additional 19,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 142.2% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 244,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,807,000 after purchasing an additional 143,671 shares during the period.

Get X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA HYLB traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.54. 2,363,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,543,952. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.11. X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.60 and a fifty-two week high of $40.36.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.