$878.01 Million in Sales Expected for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) This Quarter

Analysts expect American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) to report $878.01 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Water Works’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $826.00 million and the highest is $930.02 million. American Water Works posted sales of $888.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Water Works will report full year sales of $3.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.76 billion to $4.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.92 billion to $4.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover American Water Works.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $951.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

AWK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. HSBC raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.60.

NYSE:AWK traded up $3.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.84. The company had a trading volume of 590,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,337. American Water Works has a fifty-two week low of $144.20 and a fifty-two week high of $189.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.40.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 13.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 10.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 4.7% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

