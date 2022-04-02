$8.89 Billion in Sales Expected for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) This Quarter

Analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) will announce $8.89 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Travelers Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.86 billion to $8.99 billion. Travelers Companies posted sales of $8.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Travelers Companies will report full-year sales of $36.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $35.75 billion to $36.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $38.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.42 billion to $39.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Travelers Companies.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.91 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.77.

Shares of TRV traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $185.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,064,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,020. The company has a market cap of $44.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Travelers Companies has a fifty-two week low of $144.44 and a fifty-two week high of $187.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.47, for a total value of $11,340,005.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total value of $1,013,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,026 shares of company stock worth $27,862,876 in the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRV. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,473,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,112,166,000 after acquiring an additional 141,444 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,289,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,704,635,000 after acquiring an additional 86,596 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,233,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $660,678,000 after acquiring an additional 86,442 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,165,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $633,138,000 after acquiring an additional 109,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $296,430,000 after acquiring an additional 887,224 shares during the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

