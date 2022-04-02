$76.50 Million in Sales Expected for Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) will post $76.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Inogen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $76.78 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $76.10 million. Inogen posted sales of $86.93 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inogen will report full year sales of $371.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $370.97 million to $374.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $420.93 million, with estimates ranging from $419.40 million to $422.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Inogen.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.27). Inogen had a negative return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Inogen in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Inogen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

In other news, Director Ray Benjamin M. Anderson sold 4,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $156,614.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 21.7% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 63,827 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 11,388 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 16.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 254.1% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 13,213 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 9,482 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 139.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,793 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 26,078 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 1,764.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,256 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 30,526 shares during the period. 93.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INGN stock traded up $2.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.28. 295,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,515. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.51. Inogen has a 12-month low of $26.19 and a 12-month high of $82.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.09 million, a P/E ratio of -121.65 and a beta of 0.92.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

