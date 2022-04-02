7,515 Shares in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Acquired by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 7,394 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 238.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 323.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SHV traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,949,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,825,714. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $110.19 and a one year high of $110.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.38.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

