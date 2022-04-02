750 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Purchased by Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.7% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $53.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $47.43 and a 52 week high of $56.44.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.