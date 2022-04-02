745 Shares in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Bought by Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,900.0% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $233.71 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.35 and a 1 year high of $258.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $225.74 and its 200 day moving average is $228.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -779.03, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -310.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.16.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

