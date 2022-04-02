7,020 Shares in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Bought by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XNCR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 185.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 45,331 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Xencor by 145.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Xencor by 184.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 93,173 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Xencor by 7.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after buying an additional 6,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Xencor by 22.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 131,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after buying an additional 24,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Xencor stock traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.54. 544,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,568. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.84. Xencor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $45.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.99.

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.74. Xencor had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $154.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Xencor’s revenue for the quarter was up 268.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XNCR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Xencor in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Xencor in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Xencor from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Xencor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xencor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.88.

In other news, CFO John J. Kuch sold 971 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $28,994.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Allen Yang sold 1,200 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $34,728.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,524 shares of company stock worth $279,886. 3.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

