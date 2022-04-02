$652.56 Million in Sales Expected for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) will report sales of $652.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Lazard’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $551.44 million and the highest is $715.94 million. Lazard reported sales of $647.86 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lazard will report full-year sales of $2.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $3.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $3.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lazard.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.47. Lazard had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 59.74%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

LAZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lazard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lazard in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Lazard from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,393,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Lazard by 32.8% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,978,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $136,406,000 after purchasing an additional 736,308 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lazard by 34.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,150,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,474,000 after acquiring an additional 547,737 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lazard by 28.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,644,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,322,000 after acquiring an additional 368,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lazard by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,399,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $191,944,000 after acquiring an additional 307,321 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:LAZ traded up $0.74 on Wednesday, reaching $35.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 715,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,299. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.99. Lazard has a 52-week low of $31.64 and a 52-week high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. Lazard’s payout ratio is currently 40.60%.

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

