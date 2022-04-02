$65.45 Million in Sales Expected for Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) will post $65.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amyris’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $85.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $54.90 million. Amyris posted sales of $176.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 63%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amyris will report full year sales of $375.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $348.70 million to $412.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $551.66 million, with estimates ranging from $457.43 million to $682.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Amyris.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $64.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Amyris’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amyris in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Amyris by 3.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amyris by 5.9% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 34,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Amyris by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 137,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Amyris by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 104,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Amyris by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMRS opened at $4.54 on Friday. Amyris has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $18.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.58.

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

