$58.56 Million in Sales Expected for Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) to report $58.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Materialise’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $59.74 million and the lowest is $57.38 million. Materialise posted sales of $53.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materialise will report full-year sales of $254.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $251.97 million to $257.39 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $287.30 million, with estimates ranging from $279.61 million to $297.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Materialise.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Materialise had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTLS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Materialise in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

MTLS stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.94. 143,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,219. Materialise has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $38.22. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 79.76 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.71.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTLS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Materialise by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Materialise by 4.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,456 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Materialise by 142.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Materialise during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Materialise by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 26,193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. 40.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

