$579.30 Million in Sales Expected for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) will announce $579.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Etsy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $567.11 million and the highest is $593.85 million. Etsy posted sales of $550.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Etsy will report full year sales of $2.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.92 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.17 billion to $3.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Etsy.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $717.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.45 million. Etsy had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 83.06%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $285.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $274.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Etsy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

Shares of ETSY stock traded up $2.77 on Monday, hitting $127.05. 2,961,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,871,139. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.72. Etsy has a 52 week low of $109.38 and a 52 week high of $307.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $194,048.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 4,389 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.92, for a total transaction of $938,894.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,718 shares of company stock valued at $17,724,029 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

