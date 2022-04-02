$573.15 Million in Sales Expected for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCGGet Rating) will announce $573.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for LHC Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $579.92 million and the lowest is $567.87 million. LHC Group reported sales of $524.84 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full-year sales of $2.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.53 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow LHC Group.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCGGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). LHC Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $583.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LHCG shares. Benchmark lowered LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $181.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LHC Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LHC Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LHC Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in LHC Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,235,392 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $718,452,000 after buying an additional 214,388 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,281,022 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $514,825,000 after purchasing an additional 85,022 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,303,802 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $178,922,000 after purchasing an additional 219,148 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 971,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $133,298,000 after purchasing an additional 304,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 764,516 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $119,960,000 after purchasing an additional 9,468 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LHC Group stock opened at $168.13 on Friday. LHC Group has a 52 week low of $108.42 and a 52 week high of $223.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 45.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

