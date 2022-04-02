$532.61 Million in Sales Expected for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) will post $532.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $528.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $535.00 million. Check Point Software Technologies posted sales of $507.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Check Point Software Technologies.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 37.64%. The company had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $139.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 924,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,674. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $107.85 and a 52 week high of $149.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.66. The stock has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.62.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.