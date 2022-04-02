$522.74 Million in Sales Expected for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) will announce $522.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $519.67 million and the highest estimate coming in at $530.00 million. Pure Storage posted sales of $412.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full year sales of $2.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pure Storage.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $708.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.10.

PSTG traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.12. 3,189,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,928,541. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Pure Storage has a one year low of $16.79 and a one year high of $36.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of -68.86 and a beta of 1.42.

In related news, insider Ajay Singh sold 36,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $1,249,663.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 11,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $407,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Pure Storage by 84.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,598,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,708,000 after buying an additional 2,100,700 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Pure Storage by 1,122.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,026,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,319,000 after buying an additional 3,697,454 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Pure Storage by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,268,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,385,000 after purchasing an additional 622,480 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pure Storage by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,253,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,887,000 after purchasing an additional 44,422 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Pure Storage by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,643,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,055,000 after purchasing an additional 234,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

