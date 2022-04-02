$522.74 Million in Sales Expected for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2022

Equities analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTGGet Rating) will announce $522.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $519.67 million and the highest estimate coming in at $530.00 million. Pure Storage posted sales of $412.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full year sales of $2.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pure Storage.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTGGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $708.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.10.

PSTG traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.12. 3,189,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,928,541. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Pure Storage has a one year low of $16.79 and a one year high of $36.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of -68.86 and a beta of 1.42.

In related news, insider Ajay Singh sold 36,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $1,249,663.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 11,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $407,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Pure Storage by 84.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,598,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,708,000 after buying an additional 2,100,700 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Pure Storage by 1,122.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,026,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,319,000 after buying an additional 3,697,454 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Pure Storage by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,268,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,385,000 after purchasing an additional 622,480 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pure Storage by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,253,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,887,000 after purchasing an additional 44,422 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Pure Storage by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,643,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,055,000 after purchasing an additional 234,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pure Storage (PSTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG)

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.