51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 51job from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:JOBS opened at $60.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.53. 51job has a twelve month low of $43.19 and a twelve month high of $79.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 42.44 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in 51job by 424.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in 51job by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in 51job in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in 51job in the 2nd quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in 51job in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

