51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 51job from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.
Shares of NASDAQ:JOBS opened at $60.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.53. 51job has a twelve month low of $43.19 and a twelve month high of $79.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 42.44 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
51job Company Profile (Get Rating)
51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.
