48,991 Shares in Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 48,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,541,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 325,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 77,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 395.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. 15.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hut 8 Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

HUT opened at $5.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.95. Hut 8 Mining Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $16.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.25. The company has a current ratio of 17.96, a quick ratio of 17.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

