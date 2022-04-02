$480.41 Million in Sales Expected for Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) to post sales of $480.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $498.42 million and the lowest is $462.40 million. Quaker Chemical posted sales of $429.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full-year sales of $1.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Quaker Chemical.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $447.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.69 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 8.98%. Quaker Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KWR shares. TheStreet lowered Quaker Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Quaker Chemical from $305.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of NYSE:KWR traded up $7.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $179.81. The company had a trading volume of 77,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.48. Quaker Chemical has a 12-month low of $167.32 and a 12-month high of $276.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $191.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 24.52%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KWR. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 85.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the third quarter worth about $38,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quaker Chemical (Get Rating)

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quaker Chemical (KWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.