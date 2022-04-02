4,625 Shares in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Purchased by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,625 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,224,551 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,221,000 after buying an additional 236,430 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,220,980 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,260,000 after buying an additional 87,816 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 13.0% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 7.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,761 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

GSK traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.89. 4,057,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,034,449. The stock has a market cap of $111.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.72. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a fifty-two week low of $35.84 and a fifty-two week high of $46.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.25.

GlaxoSmithKline ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 12.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 102.50%.

GSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

