$46.47 Million in Sales Expected for TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) will post sales of $46.47 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TrueCar’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $49.03 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $43.90 million. TrueCar posted sales of $65.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TrueCar will report full year sales of $196.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $180.40 million to $211.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $249.04 million, with estimates ranging from $225.30 million to $272.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TrueCar.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on TrueCar from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Craig Hallum downgraded TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on TrueCar in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TrueCar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUE. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in TrueCar by 20.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of TrueCar by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 77,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of TrueCar by 30.9% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 17,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TrueCar by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 378,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of TrueCar by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 16,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar stock opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.70. The company has a market cap of $384.32 million, a PE ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 0.98. TrueCar has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $6.22.

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

