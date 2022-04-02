3,998 Shares in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Blossom Wealth Management grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 19,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 268,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,493,000 after purchasing an additional 15,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 118,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.
NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $50.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.14. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.98 and a 52-week high of $55.29.
