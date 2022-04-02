368,065 Shares in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 368,065 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $144,078,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LULU. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2,475.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 632,032 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $255,784,000 after acquiring an additional 607,494 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth approximately $291,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth approximately $88,144,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 59.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,562 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $211,886,000 after acquiring an additional 196,043 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 37.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 578,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $234,011,000 after acquiring an additional 157,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $367.44 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $278.00 and a 1-year high of $485.83. The stock has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a PE ratio of 55.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $319.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $380.64.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $491.00 to $507.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $489.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $404.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.28.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

