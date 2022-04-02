$340.38 Million in Sales Expected for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) to post $340.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Wix.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $339.10 million to $341.31 million. Wix.com posted sales of $304.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wix.com will report full year sales of $1.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Wix.com.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.35). The company had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.80 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 94.76% and a negative net margin of 14.03%. Wix.com’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.80) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WIX. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Wix.com from $215.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Atlantic Securities cut Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Wix.com from $156.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $250.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Wix.com from $200.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wix.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.53.

Shares of WIX traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $107.11. 1,152,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,246,177. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. Wix.com has a 1 year low of $70.70 and a 1 year high of $329.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.26 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.17 and its 200-day moving average is $146.40.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 1,485,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $234,349,000 after purchasing an additional 637,351 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in Wix.com by 17.5% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,689,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $723,113,000 after buying an additional 548,569 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 16.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,576,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $505,009,000 after acquiring an additional 359,759 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 4,925.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 315,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,779,000 after purchasing an additional 309,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth $40,409,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

