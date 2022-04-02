337 Shares in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Bought by Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 337 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 854.5% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 145 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

GS opened at $330.22 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.55 and a 52-week high of $426.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $344.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $375.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.10 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 33.29%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 38.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $416.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $435.65.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

