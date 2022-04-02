$329.03 Million in Sales Expected for Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) will post $329.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $325.58 million and the highest estimate coming in at $332.90 million. Oxford Industries posted sales of $265.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full-year sales of $1.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Oxford Industries.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $299.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.07 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on OXM. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 279,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,025,000 after buying an additional 14,361 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,545,000 after buying an additional 43,420 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,514 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Oxford Industries by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,872 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 14,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Oxford Industries by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 84,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,323,000 after purchasing an additional 24,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXM traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $90.12. The stock had a trading volume of 346,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,321. Oxford Industries has a 52 week low of $76.21 and a 52 week high of $114.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.18 and a 200 day moving average of $92.50. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.57%.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

