$31.90 Million in Sales Expected for Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) will post sales of $31.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Docebo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.80 million and the lowest is $31.30 million. Docebo posted sales of $21.74 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Docebo will report full-year sales of $146.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $141.90 million to $151.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $195.63 million, with estimates ranging from $183.70 million to $208.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Docebo.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $29.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.46 million. The business’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS.

DCBO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Docebo in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Docebo from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$125.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Docebo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.11.

Shares of DCBO stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.91. 35,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,151. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -124.17 and a beta of 2.36. Docebo has a 12 month low of $38.31 and a 12 month high of $92.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Docebo by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Docebo by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Docebo by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Docebo by 177.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Docebo by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

