301,502 Shares in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 301,502 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $69,233,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 203.7% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Cigna in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Cigna in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Cigna by 248.1% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 188 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cigna in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $2,302,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.49, for a total value of $1,101,552.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,601 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,695 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $246.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $233.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.92. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $191.74 and a 12 month high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.46%.

CI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cigna in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $248.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $278.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cigna in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.26.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

