$3.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFGet Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.46 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.33 and the highest is $3.59. Brighthouse Financial posted earnings of $4.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will report full-year earnings of $14.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.75 to $14.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $15.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.75 to $15.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Brighthouse Financial.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHFGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $1.72. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share.

BHF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the third quarter worth $796,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 8,931 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BHF traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,311. Brighthouse Financial has a 1-year low of $40.03 and a 1-year high of $62.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -26.21 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.62.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

