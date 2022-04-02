$3.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) This Quarter

Analysts expect T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) to post $3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.14. T. Rowe Price Group reported earnings of $3.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full-year earnings of $11.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.35 to $13.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $12.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.82 to $12.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover T. Rowe Price Group.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 40.18%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.89 EPS.

TROW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $191.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.15.

Shares of TROW stock traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $152.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,207,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,864. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.18. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52 week low of $133.07 and a 52 week high of $224.55. The company has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.59%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $1,174,230.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $180,999.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TROW. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth about $4,272,000. City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $387,395,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $758,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 484 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

