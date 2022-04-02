2,948 Shares in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $90,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $235,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $258,000. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 345.6% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS GSEW opened at $67.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.48.

