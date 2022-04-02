29,140 Shares in VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:BUZZ) Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:BUZZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 29,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF by 14.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF during the first quarter worth about $172,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF by 19.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF during the third quarter worth about $291,000.

Get VanEck Social Sentiment ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BUZZ opened at $19.35 on Friday. VanEck Social Sentiment ETF has a 52-week low of $15.85 and a 52-week high of $27.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.40.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:BUZZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Social Sentiment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Social Sentiment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.