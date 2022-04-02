2,833 Shares in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Acquired by McDonald Partners LLC

McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 36,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 13,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Hefren Tillotson Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Hefren Tillotson Inc. now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,455,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,059. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $45.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.96.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.